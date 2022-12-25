Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,469,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,142,932,000 after acquiring an additional 517,198 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of F5 by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,255 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $241,996,000 after acquiring an additional 442,388 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of F5 by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,574,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,373,834,000 after acquiring an additional 416,388 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of F5 by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $224,824,000 after acquiring an additional 178,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,427,188,000 after acquiring an additional 96,873 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $141.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.00. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $249.00.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network technology company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $700.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.17 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of F5 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.15.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total value of $25,491.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $768,791.34. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,906. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total transaction of $25,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,320 shares of company stock valued at $3,429,600 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

