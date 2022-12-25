Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys 16,498 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CG. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 345.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,466,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,977 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 1,026.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,068,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,732 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,504 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,163,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 9,239.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 957,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,304,000 after purchasing an additional 946,931 shares during the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.53.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $29.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average is $31.14. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.70.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 36.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.