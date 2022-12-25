33,502 Shares in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Bought by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 2nd quarter worth $2,942,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,206,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,839,000 after buying an additional 4,128,680 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 2nd quarter worth $1,442,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 2nd quarter worth $1,141,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 3rd quarter worth $440,000. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Braze alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $171,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $792,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $171,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 56,400 shares of company stock worth $1,936,427 and sold 46,000 shares worth $1,489,480. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Braze Stock Down 2.0 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Braze stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.32. Braze, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

Several research firms recently commented on BRZE. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Braze from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Braze from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Braze from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Braze from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.64.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.