Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 63,234 Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 63,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Clear Secure Stock Down 5.6 %

NYSE YOU opened at $26.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average is $25.56. Clear Secure, Inc. has a one year low of $18.79 and a one year high of $35.08.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.09 million. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 18.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew Levine sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $174,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,453 shares in the company, valued at $216,286.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Matthew Levine sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $174,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,453 shares in the company, valued at $216,286.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $32,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,548.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 551,324 shares of company stock worth $16,635,799. 42.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clear Secure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.