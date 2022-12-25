Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Invests $2.10 Million in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Textron by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Textron by 24.6% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Textron by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Textron by 53.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Textron by 1.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TXT shares. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Textron in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $70.41 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.99 and a 200-day moving average of $64.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. Textron had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.07%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

