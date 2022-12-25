Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Raises Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Timken worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,421,000 after buying an additional 562,930 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,050,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Timken by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 617,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,490,000 after purchasing an additional 257,536 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Timken by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,859,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,882,000 after purchasing an additional 130,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Timken by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 720,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,758,000 after purchasing an additional 128,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Timken Price Performance

Timken stock opened at $70.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.57. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $76.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Equities analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TKR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Timken to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Timken from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Timken from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 15,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $1,039,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,146,570.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Timken news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 15,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $1,039,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,146,570.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 15,873 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,115,713.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at $23,887,564.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,244 shares of company stock worth $4,853,869 in the last ninety days. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

