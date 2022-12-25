Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 54,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $193,978.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,035,236. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,966.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,148 shares in the company, valued at $4,831,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $193,978.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,035,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,194 shares of company stock valued at $994,473. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The business had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ESTC. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.60.
Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.
