Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Takes $1.27 Million Position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Docebo as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DCBO. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 70.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 21.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Docebo during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Docebo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Docebo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Docebo from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ DCBO opened at $31.94 on Friday. Docebo Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.40 and a twelve month high of $70.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.32 and a 200 day moving average of $30.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $36.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.21 million. Docebo had a net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Docebo Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

