Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Takes $279,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 2,741 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,615 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 0.9 %

Netflix stock opened at $294.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.27. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $620.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.13.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

