Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Invests $221,000 in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCPC. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,902,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Balchem by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,464,000 after buying an additional 67,600 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Balchem by 177.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 48,330 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Balchem by 7.4% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 696,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,336,000 after purchasing an additional 48,041 shares during the period. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Balchem during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Balchem in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Balchem from $164.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Balchem Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $121.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.59. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $173.80.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $244.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.00 million. Balchem had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Balchem Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.64. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is 19.10%.

Balchem Profile



Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.



