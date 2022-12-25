Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Invests $1.28 Million in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 138,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Sprinklr at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $7.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.12. Sprinklr, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.48.

In other Sprinklr news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 40,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 41,877 shares of company stock valued at $375,149 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CXM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.22.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

