Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Magna International were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 616.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Magna International from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Magna International from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Magna International from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Magna International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Magna International from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magna International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.46.

Magna International Price Performance

Shares of Magna International stock opened at $55.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53. Magna International Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $90.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.90%.

Magna International Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Stories

