Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. Buys 20,000 Shares

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Rating) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$10,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,922,082 shares in the company, valued at C$6,199,482.64.

Aurion Resources Stock Performance

CVE:AU opened at C$0.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a current ratio of 9.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$67.18 million and a PE ratio of -8.51. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.36.

Get Aurion Resources alerts:

Aurion Resources (CVE:AU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aurion Resources Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aurion Resources

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, titanium, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä.

