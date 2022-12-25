Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Takes $362,000 Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in International Paper by 38.0% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.44.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

International Paper Price Performance

In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,853.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,853.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Paper stock opened at $34.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.01. International Paper has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 9.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

