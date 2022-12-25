Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Purchases 7,505 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,687 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 338,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 23,312 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 60,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 14,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 19,959 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, Director Gary Torgow acquired 16,835 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary Torgow bought 16,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at $13,424,506. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,779. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.71. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stephens lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.