Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys 13,497 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,828 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,497 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LUV. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 556,066 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,468,000 after buying an additional 33,606 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 37,278 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 21,928 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 116,456 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 453,848 shares of the airline’s stock worth $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 25,823 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 1.8 %

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LUV opened at $36.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.94. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

