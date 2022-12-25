Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Increases Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 150,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 19,744 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STT opened at $77.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.94.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of State Street to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

