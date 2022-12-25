Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Increases Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,251 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Tenable in the first quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Tenable by 81.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Tenable by 590.7% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $671,193.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,282.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $671,193.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,282.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,996 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $77,065.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,459.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,608 shares of company stock worth $1,928,959 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $36.87 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.43 and its 200 day moving average is $40.32.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

