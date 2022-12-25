Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,098 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.42% of Matrix Service worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 10.2% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 45,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 10.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

MTRX stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.18.

Matrix Service ( NASDAQ:MTRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 18.34% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $200.72 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matrix Service will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matrix Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

