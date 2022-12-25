MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSBP) Trading 1.7% Higher

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSBP – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.51 and last traded at $25.51. 5,135 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 1,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.08.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average is $25.66.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.