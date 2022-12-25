MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSBP) Trading 1.7% Higher

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSBP – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.51 and last traded at $25.51. 5,135 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 1,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.08.
MainStreet Bancshares Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average is $25.66.
MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile
MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MainStreet Bancshares (MNSBP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.