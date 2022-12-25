SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Shares Up 0%

Shares of SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) shot up 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as 0.74 and last traded at 0.69. 108,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 108,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.69.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.
Institutional Trading of SAB Biotherapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. LGL Partners LLC bought a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in SAB Biotherapeutics by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 24,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in SAB Biotherapeutics by 244.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 30,041 shares in the last quarter. 20.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About SAB Biotherapeutics
SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases comprising COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders, such as type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and cancer.
