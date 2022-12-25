Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $82,000 Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 2,346.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YUMC. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Yum China by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 146,410 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Yum China by 37.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 11,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Yum China by 21.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,154,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,115,000 after acquiring an additional 922,123 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Yum China by 26.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 172,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after acquiring an additional 35,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Yum China by 3.3% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on YUMC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Yum China Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of YUMC opened at $55.59 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $58.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.18 and its 200-day moving average is $48.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. Yum China had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.76%.

Insider Transactions at Yum China

In other news, Director Fred Hu sold 3,193,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $144,073,890.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,171,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,304,893.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Fred Hu sold 3,193,127 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $144,073,890.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,171,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,304,893.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Warton Wang sold 4,666 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $231,806.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,249 shares in the company, valued at $211,090.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,204,362 shares of company stock valued at $144,655,851. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

