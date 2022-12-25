Alpha Copper (OTC:ALCUF) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Alpha Copper Corp. (OTC:ALCUF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 280,597 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 241,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Alpha Copper Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28.

Alpha Copper Company Profile

Alpha Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, copper, and molybdenum properties. It holds an option to acquire a 60% interest in the Indata property comprising 16 mineral claims totaling 3,189 hectares located in the northwest of the community of Fort St.

