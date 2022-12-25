Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 134.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 7,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD opened at $247.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.59. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $200.65 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The firm has a market cap of $68.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on GD shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.80.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

