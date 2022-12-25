Global X Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDR) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Global X Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.93 and last traded at $10.83. Approximately 11,618 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 44,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Global X Hydrogen ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,677,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter.

