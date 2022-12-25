John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB) Trading Down 0.3%

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.48 and last traded at $21.48. Approximately 289 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 7,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.54.

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.82.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 316,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,063,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 28.78% of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

