Triple Flag Precious Metals (OTC:TRFPF) Shares Up 0.9%

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (OTC:TRFPF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.20 and last traded at $14.13. 20,088 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the average session volume of 7,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.
Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Up 0.9 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.97.
Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile
Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.
