Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 1,699 Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) by 772.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 34.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FUN shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Cedar Fair Price Performance

NYSE FUN opened at $39.92 on Friday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $62.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.59.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.06 by ($0.33). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.31 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.48%.

Cedar Fair Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Further Reading

