MGC Pharmaceuticals (LON:MXC) Shares Up 3.7%

MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited (LON:MXC – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.72 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01). 377,351 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,460,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).

The firm has a market capitalization of £20.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.03.

MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited, a bio-pharma company, develops and supplies phytomedicines in worldwide. The company produces and supplies medicinal cannabis products; and non-cannabis phytomedicines. Its principal product candidates include CimetrA, which is in phase III clinical trial for the symptomatic treatment of early COVID-19; CannEpil, a phase IIb cannabis-based therapy for drug-resistant Epilepsy; and CogniCann that is in phase II clinical trial for the symptomatic relief of Dementia.

