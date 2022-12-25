Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) fell 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.78. 55,370 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,578,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21.

Get Kaival Brands Innovations Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaival Brands Innovations Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 2,362.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 732,188 shares during the period.

About Kaival Brands Innovations Group

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc distributes electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS Products) and related components in the United States. The company offers Bidi Stick, a disposable and tamper-resistant ENDS Product in various flavor options; and Bidi Pouch, a tobacco-free nicotine formulation, which contains natural fibers and a chew-base filler in different flavors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kaival Brands Innovations Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaival Brands Innovations Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.