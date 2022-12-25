Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $44,000 Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 147.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $43.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.72.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

