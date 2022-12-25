Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAAU) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAAU – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.37 and last traded at $10.37. 3,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 26,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCAAU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 192.0% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the first quarter worth $134,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the second quarter worth $156,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the first quarter worth $892,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the third quarter worth $1,024,000.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Company Profile

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

