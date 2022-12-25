Chavant Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAYU) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAYU – Get Rating) shares rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.25. Approximately 150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.20.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chavant Capital Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAYU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
