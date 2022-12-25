Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS) Shares Down 2%

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (TSE:AEZS – Get Rating) shares traded down 2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$4.27 and last traded at C$4.31. 6,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 2,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.40.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Aeterna Zentaris to C$5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.07. The firm has a market cap of C$20.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a current ratio of 9.82.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

