ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) dropped 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 640,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 949,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATIP has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ATI Physical Therapy to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.15 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ATI Physical Therapy from $1.40 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

ATI Physical Therapy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy ( NYSE:ATIP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $156.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.26 million. ATI Physical Therapy had a negative net margin of 61.82% and a negative return on equity of 8.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts predict that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 9.7% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,471,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,281,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 239,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 22,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

