ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) dropped 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 640,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 949,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.
ATIP has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ATI Physical Therapy to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.15 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ATI Physical Therapy from $1.40 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 9.7% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,471,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,281,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 239,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 22,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.
ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.
