Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Shares Down 0.2%

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Rating) was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.48 and last traded at $7.48. Approximately 196,156 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 116,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.03.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.96%. This is a boost from Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

In other Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 31,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $242,845.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,281,339 shares in the company, valued at $33,394,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 478.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

