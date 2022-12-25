Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 8,307 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 30,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

Zhongchao Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20.

About Zhongchao

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

