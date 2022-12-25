Romano Brothers AND Company Purchases New Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,178 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 45,911 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $491,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $1,085,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Western Digital by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 71,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $30.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.55. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $69.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). Western Digital had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

