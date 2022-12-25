Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.54 and last traded at $21.54. 1,763 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 8,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.56.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average is $21.73.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

