Romano Brothers AND Company Makes New Investment in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Entergy by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.47.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $113.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.89. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $94.94 and a one year high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More

