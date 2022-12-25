9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Shares Down 0.9%

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.09. 73,140 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 116,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NMTR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on 9 Meters Biopharma from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on 9 Meters Biopharma from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.37.

9 Meters Biopharma ( NASDAQ:NMTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 5.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 209,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 22.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 210,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 25.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 228,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 46,612 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 24.0% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 286,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 55,360 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 301.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86,281 shares during the period.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treatments for people with rare digestive diseases, gastrointestinal conditions with unmet needs, and debilitating disorders. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for treatment of multi-system inflammatory syndrome; and Vurolenatide, a long-acting injectable glucagon-like-peptide-1 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat short bowel syndrome.

