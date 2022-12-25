VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLCN) Trading Up 0.4%

VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLCN – Get Rating) was up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.68 and last traded at $24.66. Approximately 2,083 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.57.

VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLCN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.79% of VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

