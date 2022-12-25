Sound Income Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 980 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.2% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 21.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,819,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $106,383,000 after purchasing an additional 17,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KKR opened at $46.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $887.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.74 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -98.41%.

KKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $309,044,942.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

