Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2,313.6% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,977,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,930,000 after purchasing an additional 18,190,979 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 94.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,562 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth about $4,567,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 847.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 691,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 618,670 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 196.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 414,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Up 1.2 %

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 1.26. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $7.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $70.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.46 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous None dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 450.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Hovde Group set a $7.50 price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.