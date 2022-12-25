Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.67.

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $98.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $64.52 and a one year high of $108.35.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $280.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.70 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $53,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $53,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $91,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,472 shares of company stock worth $1,140,569 over the last 90 days. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 82.8% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 6.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

