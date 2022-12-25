Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.78.

NYSE GKOS opened at $42.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.85 and a 200-day moving average of $49.94. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 1.23. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 6.84.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $71.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.88 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 31.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Glaukos will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Glaukos by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $286,470,000 after buying an additional 23,473 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Glaukos by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,135,000 after buying an additional 16,315 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Glaukos by 34.3% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,402,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,648,000 after buying an additional 358,360 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Glaukos by 13.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,321,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,041,000 after buying an additional 160,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos in the third quarter valued at $61,056,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

