Brokerages Set Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Target Price at $232.50

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $232.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on RACE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from €261.00 ($277.66) to €265.00 ($281.91) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ferrari by 112.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 238.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank raised its holdings in Ferrari by 159.1% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $211.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.85. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $167.45 and a 1-year high of $271.95.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.02%. On average, analysts predict that Ferrari will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

