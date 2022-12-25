Brokerages Set Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Price Target at $40.63

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.63.

SGRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Surgery Partners from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Surgery Partners from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Surgery Partners from $49.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Surgery Partners from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $26.67 on Tuesday. Surgery Partners has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.43. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -76.20 and a beta of 2.79.

In other Surgery Partners news, insider Laura L. Brocklehurst sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $99,600.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,424 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $951,095.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent Turner bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,674.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,484,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,776 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 381.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 985,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,513,000 after purchasing an additional 781,126 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 892,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,876,000 after purchasing an additional 530,910 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,134,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,941,000 after purchasing an additional 439,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $8,783,000.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

