Brokerages Set M&G plc (LON:MNG) Price Target at GBX 213.20

Shares of M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 213.20 ($2.59).

MNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 195 ($2.37) to GBX 200 ($2.43) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 200 ($2.43) to GBX 195 ($2.37) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 210 ($2.55) to GBX 181 ($2.20) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrea Rossi purchased 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.03) per share, with a total value of £292,250 ($355,017.01). In other news, insider Massimo Tosato purchased 60,700 shares of M&G stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 164 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £99,548 ($120,928.09). Also, insider Andrea Rossi purchased 175,000 shares of M&G stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 167 ($2.03) per share, with a total value of £292,250 ($355,017.01).

M&G Stock Up 0.5 %

About M&G

MNG stock opened at GBX 187.15 ($2.27) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 184.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 192.97. The company has a market capitalization of £4.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 6,238.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.11, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. M&G has a 12 month low of GBX 159.30 ($1.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 230 ($2.79).

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

