Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.56.

CNC has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Centene Stock Performance

Centene stock opened at $81.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.66 and a 200-day moving average of $85.08. Centene has a 52 week low of $73.19 and a 52 week high of $98.53.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Centene will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centene

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Centene by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

